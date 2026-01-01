NHPR’s newsroom delivers fact-based, open-minded reporting that can’t be found elsewhere, exploring the issues that matter to the people who call New Hampshire home. We work on behalf of the public to ask tough questions and dig for answers to help our audience better understand what is happening in our state and why it matters. We strive to include the voices and perspectives of people from a variety of backgrounds and identities, taking special care to seek out those who have historically been under-represented.