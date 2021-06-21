Dan Colgan

Dan was born and raised in Concord and attended Concord public schools before heading off to college in Boston, where he majored in radio production. Dan spent many years working in commercial radio in Concord and Manchester before starting part time at NHPR in 1995 as a weekend announcer. Dan became NHPR’s Operations Manager/Announcer in 2001 and is now known as “The Voice of New Hampshire”. You can hear him reading the news and weather between programs daily. Dan also oversees NHPR’s on-air and studio operations and manages our weekend part-time staff.