NHPR Reads
NHPR Reads is a blog series published on the second Thursday of the month dedicated to poetry, prose, and everything in between. Follow along for a staff-curated list of what we’re reading that month and read along with us!
Ahhh, October. Our favorite month! The eerie, liminal time of year in which we celebrate all things deep, dark and spooky; when the nights get longer and the ghouls come out to play. Whether you have nerves of steel or are more of a scaredy-cat, we hope you can find a novel to sink your teeth into from this staff-curated list.
Writers on a New England Stage
Colson Whitehead joined Morning Edition host Rick Ganley on stage at The Music Hall in Portsmouth to discuss his latest novel, Crook Manifesto, the second in a trilogy that began with Harlem Shuffle.
Geraldine Brooks joined All Things Considered host Julia Furukawa to discuss her latest novel, Horse.
Half lecture, half intimate conversation, Writers on a New England Stage brings world-class authors to New Hampshire to read from their latest works and talk about themselves, their creative process and their stories.
Authors On Main
Michael Cunningham joined us at Bank of New Hampshire Stage in Concord, NH on November 27th to discuss his latest novel, Day. He was interviewed by Civics 101 host Hannah McCarthy.
Ann Patchett joined us at Bank of New Hampshire Stage in Concord, NH on August 8th to discuss her latest novel, Tom Lake. She was interviewed by local author Katrina Kenison and NHPR's Morning Edition host Rick Ganley.