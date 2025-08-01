© 2025 New Hampshire Public Radio

Elle Finnegan

Senior Director of Development and Revenue

Laurie “Elle” Finnegan started with NHPR in September 2025 as the Senior Director of Development and Revenue. Her roots are in broadcasting, beginning her career as a general assignment news reporter for WNHT TV 21 in Concord.  She joins us from the State of New Hampshire where she served as a staff educator in the Professional Development department at NH Hospital. Elle has held front line and leadership fundraising roles at St. Paul's School and Tabor Academy, as well as Director of Production Services at Concord Hospital. She earned her master's degree in Positive Organization Development at Case Western Reserve University and a bachelor’s degree in communication at Castleton University.

