Poll: Majority of Granite Staters support raising teacher pay, oppose new restrictions on classroom teachingEducators and public school advocates have opposed the law referenced in the new poll, arguing it stifles teachers who might avoid nuanced discussions on race, gender or sexuality for fear of being challenged under the law and penalized professionally.
The decade-old sex education program is aimed at reducing teen pregnancy in Sullivan County and Manchester, which have the state’s highest teen birth rates.
We’re a month out from Election Day, and with the state primary behind us, how are the top races across the state shaping up?
The three Republicans who voted to halt the funding — Joe Kenney, David Wheeler, and Ted Gatsas — have previously approved it, according to Executive Council records.
The cost of the White House's student loan forgiveness plan is an estimate over a 30-year period and will add to the country's deficit, the Congressional Budget Office said in a report.
Milford officials say their new policy is based in part on a template from the New Hampshire School Boards Association.
We talk about the latest news in education and health in this week's edition of the New Hampshire News Recap.
Plaintiffs allege that the new law has a “chilling effect” on classroom lessons. The state is asking for the case to be dismissed.
The Manchester School District and Amoskeag Health are piloting a new program that will bring telehealth services to two elementary schools.
NHPR’s Julia Furukawa sits down with New Hampshire Department of Education Commissioner Frank Edelblut to talk about his vision for public education as students and teachers return to class this fall.
As New Hampshire faces a hotter, muggier climate, some school districts are putting millions of dollars towards AC systems.
The training session in New Hampshire is part of a growing and, some would say long overdue, effort to address the strains on educators' mental health.