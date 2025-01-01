Last Saturday of the month at 6 p.m.

This live music program will air the last Saturday of every month, from 6 to 8 p.m. Each show celebrates a unique theme, offering a curated mix of songs that span genres, decades, and moods. The playlist is crafted in real time — with your input.

What makes Saturday Request Live so special? You do! This show is built around a live call-in format, inviting listeners to shape the playlist as the night unfolds. Whether it’s a nostalgic throwback, a lesser known gem, or the perfect song for a summer drive, your requests are the heart of the show. Think of it as a monthly musical hangout — where you’re on the guest list.