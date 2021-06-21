NHPR's Leadership Circle

Become a member of the NHPR Leadership Circle by making a gift of $1,200 or more a year, or a sustaining gift of $100 or more per month. Leadership Circle gifts provide unrestricted support, allowing us to confidently present regular and special programming that is balanced, informative and educational.

NHPR Leadership Circle members...

Appreciate the value of NHPR's core mission of expanding minds, sparking connections, and building stronger communities.

Help ensure the people of New Hampshire have access to high-quality national, regional, and local news programming

Make possible the award-winning work of New Hampshire-based reporters, editors, producers and on-air hosts

Provide the resources to help support independent journalism

Leadership Circle Member Benefits:

In addition to the benefits of being a member of NHPR, when you join the Leadership Circle you receive the following special opportunities:

Invitations to special events with CEO and President Jim Schachter, NHPR news and content team members, and/or national guests

Exclusive monthly e-newsletter and twice-a-year print newsletter

Access to the pledge-free stream during fund drives

Regular updates on NHPR programming, activities, and special initiatives

Recognition in NHPR's annual Impact Report

To become a NHPR Leadership Circle member, visit nhpr.org/Leaders.

For more information, please contact:

Sarah Alger

Director of Major and Planned Gifts

salger@nhpr.org

(w) 603-223-2481

(c) 312-286-0411

Cindy Stewart

Major Gifts Officer

cstewart@nhpr.org

(w) 603-223-2448

(c) 603-313-5624