The Hop Sessions
New Hampshire Public Radio and the Hopkins Center for the Arts at Dartmouth bring you performances and the voices of world-class arts from the Hop stage and onto the airwaves. Through a series of conversations, select Hop artists will reflect on their creative processes and share stories behind what you see onstage. You’ll also hear music from their live performances at The Hop.
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