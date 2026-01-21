NHPR Presents: Safe to Drink

A New Hampshire town finds out their water has been contaminated by a chemical. Their most basic question — whether the water is safe to drink — doesn’t have a clear answer. Nobody seems to know much about this so-called forever chemical, which is weird because… this has all happened before.
From the Document team at New Hampshire Public Radio, Safe to Drink is a four-part series about the water contamination story that keeps repeating in town after town — and about the people who fought for answers through a maze of chemistry, regulations, and illnesses.
Subscribe to Safe to Drink wherever you get your podcasts. All four episodes drop on Jan. 29.
The Team
Host, Lead Reporter: Mara Hoplamazian
My mission is to bring listeners directly to the people and places experiencing and responding to climate change in New Hampshire. I aim to use sounds, scenes, and clear, simple explanations of complex science and history to tell stories about how Granite Staters are managing ecological and social transitions that come with climate change. I also report on how people in positions of power are responding to our warmer, wetter state, and explain the forces limiting and driving mitigation and adaptation.
Producer, Co-Reporter, Original Music: Jason Moon
I make documentary podcast series for NHPR's Document team. I’m interested in high-stakes mysteries involving everyday people. Many of my stories are about lawsuits or criminal cases. I work in audio documentary because I think it is the best way to respect people’s stories.
Lead Editors: Daniela Allee & Katie Colaneri
Editing Help: Daniel Barrick, Rebecca Lavoie, Taylor Quimby, Lau Guzmán & Elena Eberwein
Fact-Checking: Dania Suleman
Photography: Raquel C. Zaldívar with the New England News Collaborative
Web Design: Sara Plourde
Artwork: Nate Hegyi
