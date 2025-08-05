NEW! Payroll Giving
Introducing Payroll Giving: Easy, Automatic, Meaningful
Did you know you can make a lasting impact—right from your workplace? Payroll giving is a simple way to provide steady, reliable support to NHPR, helping ensure this essential service continues for years to come.
Whether you give $5 or $50 per pay period, payroll giving adds up to lasting change.
And Here’s How You Can Get Started:
- Contact your HR or payroll department to inquire about the availability of payroll giving. Or use our easy search tool in the image below.
- Let your HR know you’d like to support New Hampshire Public Radio.
- Set your recurring donation amount—it’s that easy.
- See what other programs your company offers—you may be eligible for a matching gift, too!
If you need any help or documentation from our team, email member@nhpr.org. We’re happy to assist!
Thank you for being part of our community and for considering this simple yet powerful way to give.