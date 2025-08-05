NEW! Payroll Giving

© 2025 New Hampshire Public Radio

Published August 5, 2025 at 2:36 PM EDT

Introducing Payroll Giving: Easy, Automatic, Meaningful

Did you know you can make a lasting impact—right from your workplace? Payroll giving is a simple way to provide steady, reliable support to NHPR, helping ensure this essential service continues for years to come.

Whether you give $5 or $50 per pay period, payroll giving adds up to lasting change.

And Here’s How You Can Get Started:

  1. Contact your HR or payroll department to inquire about the availability of payroll giving. Or use our easy search tool in the image below.
  2. Let your HR know you’d like to support New Hampshire Public Radio.
  3. Set your recurring donation amount—it’s that easy.
  4. See what other programs your company offers⁠—you may be eligible for a matching gift, too!

If you need any help or documentation from our team, email member@nhpr.org. We’re happy to assist!

Thank you for being part of our community and for considering this simple yet powerful way to give.

You make NHPR possible.

