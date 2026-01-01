IRS 990 forms and audited financial statements are available here in PDF format, along with our most recent EEO reports, diversity statements, and the Annual Financial Reports and Station Activity Surveys filed with the Corporation for Public Broadcasting (CPB).

New Hampshire Public Radio believes that diversity is important to our success. We are committed to equal employment opportunity and all qualified applicants will receive consideration for employment without regard to race, color, national origin, sexual orientation, gender identity, gender expression, age, religion, veteran status, disability or any other characteristic protected by law.

Information on previous years is available by request.

FY 2025



FY 2024



FY 2023



FY 2022



FY 2021



FY 2020



FY 2019

