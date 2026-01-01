Financial, Employment & Activity Information
IRS 990 forms and audited financial statements are available here in PDF format, along with our most recent EEO reports, diversity statements, and the Annual Financial Reports and Station Activity Surveys filed with the Corporation for Public Broadcasting (CPB).
New Hampshire Public Radio believes that diversity is important to our success. We are committed to equal employment opportunity and all qualified applicants will receive consideration for employment without regard to race, color, national origin, sexual orientation, gender identity, gender expression, age, religion, veteran status, disability or any other characteristic protected by law.
Information on previous years is available by request.
FY 2025
FY 2024
- 2024 FCC EEO Report
- FY 2024 IRS Form 990
- FY 2024 Audited Financial Statement
- FY 2024 CPB Annual Financial Report
FY 2023
- 2023 FCC EEO Report
- FY 2023 IRS Form 990
- FY 2023 Audited Financial Statement
- FY 2023 CPB Annual Financial Report
FY 2022
- 2022 FCC EEO Report
- FY 2022 Audited Financial Statement
- FY 2022 CPB Annual Financial Report
- FY 2022 CPB Station Activity Survey
- FY2022 IRS Form 990
FY 2021
- 2021 FCC EEO Report
- 2021 Diversity Statement
- FY 2021 Audited Financial Statement
- FY 2021 CPB Annual Financial Report
- FY 2021 IRS Forms 990 & 990-T
- FY 2021 CPB Station Activity Survey
FY 2020
- 2020 FCC EEO Report
- FY 2020 Audited Financial Statement
- FY 2020 CPB Annual Financial Report
- FY 2020 IRS Forms 990 & 990-T
- FY 2020 CPB Station Activity Survey
FY 2019