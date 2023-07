Barbara K. Pacelli is a Major Gifts Officer at NHPR. She previously worked in all aspects of Development at the Society for the Protection of New Hampshire Forests and at St. Paul’s School. Working to increase support for NHPR is a natural fit as she and her husband are long term sustainers. She looks forward to meeting more current and future members across the state and beyond.

In her free time, Barbara is often outdoors hiking, biking, and swimming.