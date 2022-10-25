Environment

-
If we’re in the middle of a mass extinction, shouldn’t more species be going extinct?
Some years there are more acorns than others, because oak trees follow a boom or bust cycle. What does this mean for the animals that depend on acorns for food — and for humans?
If you've been having trouble getting in with a veterinarian, you're not imagining it. Across the country, pet care is increasingly hard to come by, and more vets are leaving the job.
The season of falling apples and longer nights has arrived. Whether you go to an orchard, or stumble across a wild apple tree, it’s a chance to use all your senses.
New Hampshire authorities have issued an advisory to avoid consuming deer liver.
Fat Bear Week is officially back. This year's chunks include defending champ Otis — and a mother bear named Holly, known for adopting orphaned cubs.
A 'well-put-together bear': Orphaned cub finds home at N.H. rehabilitation center, with release set for next springAn orphaned black bear cub was rescued by the Greenfield, Massachusetts, police in April. She is being raised with nearly 50 other cubs in a bear rehabilitation center in Lyme, New Hampshire. The bears will be released back into the wild next spring when they're about 18 months old.
Two provisions of the new law could make it easier for people and organizations to invest in renewables and electric vehicles.
On the interpretation of dreams.
A long-awaited study commissioned by state officials could help determine new net metering rules.
Increased boat traffic during the COVID-19 pandemic has led to more recreation in a serene spot on the lake. Lakefront homeowners want the state to take action.
In Israel and Palestine, plants are political. Particular trees can become windows into history, tools of erasure or symbols of resistance.