Joe Boehnlein

Originally from Indiana, Joe studied radio broadcasting at the University of Indianapolis while working weeknights and weekends at a small market station in Columbus, Indiana. Joe has been in radio for over 19 years as an on air presenter, program director, and broadcast engineer - most recently, as the local host for All Things Considered at WFYI in Indianapolis and WBAA in Lafayette.

Joe is a trained tower climber, loves to be on the water and hike, and has an unhealthy obsession with 80’s pop/new wave and most things British. He dreams of retiring to Scotland, but for now, tries to prevent broadcast breakdowns and fix them when they happen.