Latest from NPR

The senator from Arizona has been leading bipartisan talks on infrastructure. Asked about criticism from fellow Democrats she's compromising too much, Sinema said she's focused on getting things done.
The attacker grabbed the officer's gun and fatally shot himself, the agency adds. The officer was identified as George Gonzalez, a veteran who served in Iraq, by the Pentagon Force Protection Agency.
Should Gov. Andrew Cuomo be impeached or choose to resign, New York Lt. Governor Kathy Hochul would be next in line and would become the state's first woman to hold the position.
Was it a brutal gang rape and killing? Or a terrible accident with a bungled response? Police are searching for clues — as protests erupt in India's capital.
"The requests single out President Trump because he is a Republican and a political opponent," the former president's lawyers say in a new motion.
She had been competing at the Tokyo Olympics. Timanovskaya is reuniting with her husband — who has also obtained a humanitarian visa.
"If we didn't lead this fight, nobody would," says a Beirut resident whose 3-year-old daughter was among the 217 killed in the blast. An official investigation has stalled. No one has been prosecuted.
"You're running against grown men, so you've got to do everything you can to beat them," Erriyon Knighton said. He's had a dramatic rise in track, beating a long-standing record set by Usain Bolt.
The passenger, Max Berry, took to Twitter early Wednesday, saying Frontier staff treated him like livestock. He has been charged with three misdemeanor counts of battery.
Employees at the health care company One Medical have accused the provider of mismanagement, less focus on patients and poor working conditions. Company leadership has denied the claims.