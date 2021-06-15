© 2021 New Hampshire Public Radio

Josh Rogers

Senior Political Reporter and Editor
Josh has worked at NHPR since 2000 and serves as NHPR’s Senior Political Reporter. Before joining the staff, he lived in New York, where he worked for a number of different magazines.

Josh’s award winning reporting can be heard locally but also regularly airs on national broadcasts of NPR’s Morning Edition and All Things Considered. Josh is also a frequent analyst on political talk shows in the state. He grew up in Concord, and holds a Bachelor of Arts in American Studies from Reed College.

