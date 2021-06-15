Josh RogersSenior Political Reporter and Editor
Josh has worked at NHPR since 2000 and serves as NHPR’s Senior Political Reporter. Before joining the staff, he lived in New York, where he worked for a number of different magazines.
Josh’s award winning reporting can be heard locally but also regularly airs on national broadcasts of NPR’s Morning Edition and All Things Considered. Josh is also a frequent analyst on political talk shows in the state. He grew up in Concord, and holds a Bachelor of Arts in American Studies from Reed College.
-
Una demanda presentada en el condado de Suffolk, N.Y. afirma que Peter Libasci abusó repetidamente a un niño que atendía a la iglesia neoyorquina donde Libasci era sacerdote.
-
At NHPR, we’re aware that it’s July 2021. We just put the 2020 election and the legislative session behind us. But the midterm elections are coming in…
-
Gov. Chris Sununu says he could be open to revisiting, in a matter of months, the new requirement that every abortion in New Hampshire be preceded by an…
-
Former Whitefield State Senator Jeff Woodburn was sentenced to 60 days in jail Tuesday on domestic violence charges from 2018 that include biting his…
-
After the passage of the biennial state budget last week, NHPR's All Things Considered host Peter Biello and senior political reporter Josh Rogers talked…
-
State House Republicans united Thursday to pass a $13.5 billion two-year spending plan and the policy-laden companion bill that implements the…
-
The fate of the $13.5 billion state budget compromise will depend on the House of Representatives, where Republicans hold a slim majority. While GOP…
-
A requirement that would force all people getting abortions in New Hampshire to submit to an ultrasound exam remains in the budget deal, after Republican…
-
Much of the debate in the waning days of the state budget negotiations has focused on a handful of non-spending questions. At the fore are two in…
-
House and Senate budget negotiators have reached a tentative agreement on a contentious family planning provision that Republicans want in the state…