The new state Senate map seems poised to perpetuate the existing pro-Republican tilt of the current map — and could crank it up even further.
Find out how to register to vote, where to find your polling place, what's on the ballot and more.
Bedford and Hinsdale seem to have little in common on paper, but on Election Day, they’ll find themselves yoked together in a newly drawn State House district, the two opposite poles of the new state Senate District 9.
On Friday, New Hampshire Housing said no new applications would be taken for the program pending a review of whether more federal funding would be available.
Officials have not yet identified the two people who died in the crash. The building struck by the plane housed eight residents, none of whom were injured.
It takes about 5,000 poll workers, including about 2,500 locally elected officials, to run all of New Hampshire's polling sites, according to the Secretary of State’s Office.
While the healthcare system has more tools to prevent and treat COVID-19, hospitals are concerned staffing shortages and flu season could mean even tighter bed capacity.
NH Congressional Debate: 1st District candidates Karoline Leavitt and Chris Pappas sparred in their first general election debate Thursday.
The lawsuit is the second in three years to accuse State Police’s Mobile Enforcement Team of acting illegally during a vehicle stop.
Detectives used surveillance videos, credit card transactions and ballistics to track and charge a suspect they referred to as “Mountain Dew Man.”
The outreach would aim to inform families already using food assistance about fuel assistance they could qualify for and vice versa.
One proposal includes 1,300 housing units, a conference center and recreational space.