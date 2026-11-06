Win Big in NHPR's Holiday Raffle

$10,000 in cold, hard cash could be yours when you purchase your raffle ticket(s) now. Just imagine receiving a call from Rick Ganley or Julia Barrett saying, "YOU'VE WON"!!

Whether you purchase one ticket, six tickets, or more, every dollar goes to support the local, independent journalism you depend on. From politics to environment, to education and local events, NHPR is your source for statewide news, reports from around the country, and the world.

***FOR A LIMITED TIME, you can purchase a ticket for $45 and help celebrate NHPR's 45th anniversary. (this offer ends Wednesday, November 11 at 10am)***

Not only will you be in the running for the Grand Prize of $10,000 but you'll also be in the running for win thousands of dollars in grocery store gift cards, gas or electric vehicle charging cards, and Visa gift cards! (see rules & regulations for raffle deadlines)