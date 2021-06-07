Writers on a New England Stage is a partnership of The Music Hall and New Hampshire Public Radio. To view the schedule and purchase tickets, click here or call the box office at (603) 436-2400
Note: Some events require the purchase of a book voucher and are not available online; call or visit The Music Hall box office in Portsmouth to purchase tickets to these shows.
ABOUT WRITERS ON A NEW ENGLAND STAGE
Half lecture, half intimate conversation, Writers on a New England Stage brings world-class authors to New Hampshire to read from their latest works and talk about themselves, their creative process, and their stories.
This award-winning series, launched in 2005, has presented such celebrated authors as Dan Brown, Margaret Atwood, Stephen King, USSC Justice Sonia Sotomayor, Judy Blume, Tom Brokaw, Jodi Picoult, and David McCullough; all on stage at The Music Hall’s Historic Theater in downtown Portsmouth, NH. Each literary evening features an author presentation followed by an onstage interview with a New Hampshire Public Radio host. Live music is performed by the award-winning house band Dreadnaught. Shows are rebroadcast on New Hampshire Public Radio.
