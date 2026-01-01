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Olivia Comolli

Programming Producer

Olivia Comolli is a programming producer for NHPR, starting in 2026. Originally from Massachusetts, she got her start at Ithaca College in Ithaca, NY, working for the local college radio there for her undergrad. At her college station, Olivia helped create new programs and deepened the diversity of music. After graduating in 2025, she did a bunch of odd jobs around the Boston area, including a podcast for bioengineering and working for the Red Sox organization. Olivia started as a programming intern at NHPR in June of 2026 and, after ten weeks, started as a producer for the programming department, in charge of programs such as NHPR Books and Live From Studio D. Olivia can be reached at Ocomolli@nhpr.org.

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