Dan Cahill

Production Manager

Dan Cahill is the Production Manager for NHPR, starting in 2024.

Originally from Kingston, NY, he got his start in college at WBCR Brooklyn College Radio hosting an improv comedy show, and later a movie review show.

After graduating in 2014, he started working as the Assistant Production Director for Radio Woodstock 100.1 WDST in Woodstock, NY. In 2017, he became the evening host, holding both positions until 2021. After a brief time at IBM, he made his way to New Hampshire for NHPR with his wife, Lauren, and their cat, Sasha.

Dan can be reached at dcahill@nhpr.org.

