Carmen Deñó

From a backyard garden in Connecticut, to cold water dipping in Vermont, to a nature program in Springfield, Mass., Latinos across the region find connection, beauty and meaning in New England’s iconic landscapes.

In this new weekly video series from the New England News Collaborative, we bring you first-person stories on how spending time outdoors inspires deeper connections with others, heritage, and nature itself.

Puedes mirar esta serie en español haciendo clic aquí.