Arts & Culture

-
Della Mae stopped by with some songs and conversation with Kate McNally of The Folk Show.
-
Buy — or smash — pumpkins at the Portsmouth Farmers Market on Saturday.
-
'Our music is the voice of our grandparents': How one family's Bolivian folk band unites four generations in N.H.The Lopez Carrasco brothers have listened to the pan flute since they were infants; now, they play at festivals around New Hampshire.
-
More than 10,000 of the images once hung in movie theater foyers are now being digitized for preservation and publication, thanks to an agreement between Chicago-based collector Dwight Cleveland and Dartmouth College that all started when he ran into a film professor at an academic conference in New York.
-
This weekend marks the 20th anniversary of the New Hampshire Film festival, with movies screening at venues around Portsmouth.
-
Three of the five finalists for fiction have been nominated for their debut novels, while all five finalists for young people's literature are being honored for the first time.
-
Author, humorist and social commentator Fran Lebowitz is performing at the Capitol Center for the Arts on Friday. She offered up her thoughts on New Hampshire’s motto, taking care of your shoes properly, and how to enjoy your 20s.
-
Burns reflects on the life of his creative partner and mother of his children and the life they lived in Walpole, N.H.
-
The Library of Congress had invited Lizzo to check out its flute collection during her tour stop. On Tuesday, she played a few notes on the historic instrument, twerked and declared history cool.
-
Often drawing inspiration from the natural world, several of Natasha Dikareva’s most recent works are influenced by the war in Ukraine and reflect her simultaneous feelings of sorrow and hope.
-
The New England BIPOC Fest celebrates food, art, culture and community in Portsmouth, New Hampshire.
-
The crowd at Westminster Abbey defended their spots along the sidewalk and atop concrete walls with ferocity, but otherwise formed a warm and united impromptu community.