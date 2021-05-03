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Top Stories
U.S. Rep. Chris Pappas, a Democat from Manchester, is seeking his party's nomination for U.S. Senate on Sept. 8, 2026. (NHPR file photo)
Todd Bookman
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NHPR
Politics
Pappas says U.S.-Israel relations at turning point, as primary rival blasts AIPAC ties
Josh Rogers
As Congressman Chris Pappas seeks the Democratic nomination for U.S. Senate, donations he's received from pro-Israel sources are in the spotlight. Karishma Manzur, his opponent in the Democratic primary, regularly brings it up on the campaign trail.
The Great American Truck Jam returns to the Lancaster Fairgrounds this weekend.
Courtesy
Arts & Culture
Your weekend in NH: Monster trucks, mind readers and movies under the stars
Zoë Mitchell
A mechanic works on a vehicle at Weed Family Automotive, a service shop in Concord.
Elena Eberwein
/
NHPR
NH News
EPA takes initial steps to approve end of NH vehicle inspection program
Todd Bookman
Tre. Charles
Tre. Charles
Arts & Culture
Tre. Charles brings his soulful sound to New Hampshire
Olivia Comolli

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Dan Tuohy
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NHPR
NH News
Humid conditions, with a chance for some showers and storms, will bring a tropical feel
Ryan Haas, Mount Washington Observatory
The dog days of summer are upon us, with hot, humid conditions and daily chances for showers and thunderstorms through the weekend.
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NHPR evening newscast for Friday, August 7, 2026
Stories from the New England News Collaborative

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