Top Stories
The Manchester police chief is apologizing for a Facebook recruitment post that listed qualified immunity as one of the benefits of joining the department.
-
The extension on the moratorium applies only through Oct. 3, 2021, and only in limited circumstances where tenants are facing eviction for nonpayment. It could provide a grace period for thousands of renters who are awaiting a decision on their pending applications for emergency rental assistance.
-
Upper Valley First Responders Can Now Call A Mobile Crisis Unit When Responding To A Mental Health CallThe mobile crisis unit is a new alternative to address mental health and other social incidents. Both first responders and other community members can use it.
-
NHPR is continuing to cover the developing story around coronavirus, the Delta variant, school mask guidance and more in New Hampshire. Bookmark this page for the latest updates, including case numbers and other important news of the day.
-
A continuación, lee las noticias del miércoles 4 de agosto.También puedes escuchar haciendo click en el audio.Una nota: Lo escrito es nuestro guión para nuestras grabaciones. Tenlo en cuenta si ves algunas anotaciones diferentes.
-
Future New Hampshire high school seniors will have a new graduation requirement: a passing grade on the national civics exam given to aspiring new Americans.
-
Your song requests will be in NHPR's 40th anniversary music special.
-
New Hampshire YMCAs are struggling to fill positions in child care services. If the positions aren’t filled, the YMCA may have to reduce their programming, including before and after school care in the fall.
-
While Dartmouth has publicly announced its employee vaccine requirement, similar mandates are likely to follow across the state. All of New Hampshire's 31 hospitals are members of the New Hampshire Hospital Association, which announced support for vaccine requirements for healthcare workers.
-
La administración de Biden anunció la semana pasada que una infección larga de COVID, como la de Lightizer, puede ser considerada una discapacidad bajo las leyes de derechos civiles. Además, los doctores en New Hampshire ya están notando el impacto de las infecciones largas.
-
The Executive Council will vote on a $3.4 million contract to outfit all New Hampshire State Police with body cameras on Wednesday.
Your Questions Answered: Listener-Driven Stories, Guides & FAQs
Reported by Alli Fam, Overtime follows six N.H. women as they emerge from the pandemic.
Un nuevo noticiero radial en español con las historias más importantes del día contadas en alrededor de cinco minutos.
A parolee gets his freedom. A reporter gets a story. They both get more than they bargained for.
Stories about going to school in unprecedented times.
Covering Climate Change
Your podcast guide to our democracy, with tools for teachers & students!
Town-level data from 1972 to present