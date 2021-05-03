© 2021 New Hampshire Public Radio

Persons with disabilities who need assistance accessing NHPR's FCC public files, please contact us at publicfile@nhpr.org.
WebHeader_Grove.jpg
Support
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Support NHPR with your monthly gift and become a sustaining member today!
Top Stories
police_cars_appleswitch_0.jpg
Appleswitch via Flickr Creative Commons
/
NH News
Manchester Police List Qualified Immunity As Benefit In Now-Deleted Facebook Recruitment Post
Mary McIntyre
,
The Manchester police chief is apologizing for a Facebook recruitment post that listed qualified immunity as one of the benefits of joining the department.
Mark Pitching.jpg
NHPR
Latest From NHPR
NHPR: 40 Years In The Making
Veterans_Hospital.jpg
THOMAS FEARON / NHPR
/
NH News
N.H. Doctor: Restrictions On Teaching About Racism And Sexism 'A Threat' To Education And Patient Care
Julia Furukawa
,
Load More
Overtime_Final.jpg
OVERTIME: A SERIES FROM NHPR
Reported by Alli Fam, Overtime follows six N.H. women as they emerge from the pandemic.
Get the Stories
QHDN_block_FINAL.png
Noticias en español
Un nuevo noticiero radial en español con las historias más importantes del día contadas en alrededor de cinco minutos.
Escucha Aqui
Document_Supervision.png
DOCUMENT S2: SUPERVISION
A parolee gets his freedom. A reporter gets a story. They both get more than they bargained for.
Listen Now
Graphic logo of a laptop displaying a teacher with books and a coronavirus to the right side. The title COVID & the Classroom is below.
COVID & THE CLASSROOM
Stories about going to school in unprecedented times.
Get the Stories
More Forecasts & Severe Weather Resources
Click Here
BD_Logo_WPadding_0.png
By Degrees
Covering Climate Change
Explore the Project
Civics101Logo_V2.png
Civics 101
Your podcast guide to our democracy, with tools for teachers & students!
Listen & Subscribe
database_voting_booth.jpg
The N.H. Elections Database
Town-level data from 1972 to present
Click Here to Enter