Holiday Raffle Rules & Regulations

Purchase one or more raffle tickets during New Hampshire Public Radio’s Holiday Raffle and you’ll be entered in a raffle to win one of seven prizes. To enter the raffle, at least one ticket must be purchased for $50 (or $45 during the 48-hour kick-off special). Additional tickets for additional costs may also be purchased. Odds of winning are based on the number of individuals contributing. Void where prohibited. NHPR’s Holiday Raffle is open to any United States resident 18 years or older in any state where the raffle is not prohibited by state, local, or other laws. Raffle ticket sales begin at 12:01 am on November 9, 2026, and end at 12:00 pm on December 5, 2026. All times referenced for the NHPR Holiday Raffle are Eastern Time.

ELIGIBILITY: Employees of New Hampshire Public Radio and their immediate family members are ineligible.

SELECTION AND NOTIFICATION OF WINNERS: Winner(s) will be selected in a random drawing through the utilization of random.org and announced on-air on NHPR. Once submitted, entries become the sole property of NHPR and will not be returned. Winners will be notified by phone, mail and/or email. If potential winner(s) cannot be reached 10 days after the first notification attempt, or if an entrant is found to be ineligible, or prize notification is returned as undeliverable, such prize will be forfeited and an alternate winner will be selected by random drawing.

ANNOUNCEMENT OF WINNERS: Winners will be announced on Monday, August 18, 2026, during Morning Edition, 7am to 10am. You do not need to be listening to win.

PRIZES:



1st prize (also known as Grand Prize) is $10,000 in cash.

Other prizes include:

Two $1,000 in grocery store gift cards. Cards will be in $100 denominations. Winner can choose up to two grocery stores. Two $1,000 in Visa gift cards. Cards will be in $100 denominations. Two $1,000 in gas or electric vehicle charging (evc) cards. Cards will be in $100 denominations. Winner can choose up to two gas stations.



NHPR reserves the right to substitute a prize of similar value in the event of the unavailability of a prize.

GENERAL: By entering the raffle, participants agree that New Hampshire Public Radio, their agents and employees have no liability whatsoever for any injuries, losses, or damages of any kind which result from use of the prize, or by participation in the raffle. Contributions are not tax deductible. Prizes are non-transferable and cannot be exchanged for cash. New Hampshire Public Radio may use winners’ names and likenesses for publicity purposes without further compensation. Ticket purchases are not refundable.

IMPORTANT $10,000 CASH INFORMATION: Grand Prize must take possession of cash no later than January 8, 2027. All taxes, and all other expenses not specified herein and related to the acceptance and use of the prize, are the winner's sole responsibility.

IMPORTANT GIFT CARD INFORMATION: Winner(s) of the gift cards must take possession of cards no later than January 15, 2027. Gift cards will be sent via certified mail, or they can be picked up at NHPR, 2 Pillsbury St. 6th Floor, Concord, NH. NHPR is not responsible for lost or stolen cards . All taxes, and all other expenses not specified herein and related to the acceptance and use of the prize, are the winner's sole responsibility.

NHPR reserves the right to amend all of the prize possession dates.

TAX OBLIGATIONS: The winner is responsible for paying all appropriate taxes and expenses resulting from winning a prize. For any prize valued at $600 or more AND greater than or equal to 300x the ticket price, New Hampshire Public Radio (“NHPR”) will send an IRS form W2G noting the value of the prize to the winner and the IRS at year-end. The winner must submit to NHPR a completed and signed IRS Form W-9 (Request for Taxpayer Identification Number and Certification) prior to delivery of a prize that meets the above criteria. NHPR will estimate and deduct federal withholding taxes from the cash prize and submit such taxes to the IRS prior to or simultaneously with the delivery of the net proceeds to the winner.

RESTRICTIONS: By participating in the NHPR Holiday Raffle, a participant agrees to be bound by these Official Rules, and by all decisions of the contest judges.

For further information, please contact NHPR at 603-228-8910 or member@nhpr.org.