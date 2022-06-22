On Demand



Listen with the NHPR Apps for iPhone & Android

& Subscribe to receive NHPR newscasts in your podcast player

to receive NHPR newscasts in your podcast player Listen using NPR One to hear the latest NPR & NHPR newscasts

Radio & Online Streams

You can hear the latest NPR Newscast at the top of every hour on NHPR throughout the day. The local NHPR newscasts are broadcast on this schedule:

Weekdays

6:04 a.m.

6:31 a.m.

7:04 a.m.

7:31 a.m.

8:04 a.m.

8:31 a.m.

9:04 a.m.

10:04 a.m.

12:04 p.m.

4:04 p.m.

4:32 p.m.

5:04 p.m.

5:32 p.m.

6:04 p.m.

Saturday

8:04 a.m.

9:04 a.m.

12:04 p.m.

Sunday

8:04 a.m.

9:04 a.m.

10:04 a.m.

