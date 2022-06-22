© 2022 New Hampshire Public Radio

NHPR Newscasts

Listen back to the latest newscast from NHPR three times a day M-F and Sat/Sun mornings.

Latest NHPR Newscast

On Demand

  • Listen with the NHPR Apps for iPhone & Android
  • Subscribe to receive NHPR newscasts in your podcast player
  • Listen using NPR One to hear the latest NPR & NHPR newscasts

Radio & Online Streams

You can hear the latest NPR Newscast at the top of every hour on NHPR throughout the day. The local NHPR newscasts are broadcast on this schedule:

Weekdays
6:04 a.m.
6:31 a.m.
7:04 a.m.
7:31 a.m.
8:04 a.m.
8:31 a.m.
9:04 a.m.
10:04 a.m.
12:04 p.m.
4:04 p.m.
4:32 p.m.
5:04 p.m.
5:32 p.m.
6:04 p.m.

Saturday
8:04 a.m.
9:04 a.m.
12:04 p.m.

Sunday
8:04 a.m.
9:04 a.m.
10:04 a.m.

