NHPR Newscasts
Listen back to the latest newscast from NHPR three times a day M-F and Sat/Sun mornings.
Latest NHPR Newscast
On Demand
- Listen with the NHPR Apps for iPhone & Android
- Subscribe to receive NHPR newscasts in your podcast player
- Listen using NPR One to hear the latest NPR & NHPR newscasts
Radio & Online Streams
You can hear the latest NPR Newscast at the top of every hour on NHPR throughout the day. The local NHPR newscasts are broadcast on this schedule:
Weekdays
6:04 a.m.
6:31 a.m.
7:04 a.m.
7:31 a.m.
8:04 a.m.
8:31 a.m.
9:04 a.m.
10:04 a.m.
12:04 p.m.
4:04 p.m.
4:32 p.m.
5:04 p.m.
5:32 p.m.
6:04 p.m.
Saturday
8:04 a.m.
9:04 a.m.
12:04 p.m.
Sunday
8:04 a.m.
9:04 a.m.
10:04 a.m.
