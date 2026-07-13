NHPR Board of Trustees

About

The New Hampshire Public Radio Board of Trustees is the entity which is legally responsible for the governance of NHPR as a nonprofit corporation. It also holds the FCC broadcast licenses for the radio stations operating as NHPR and Classical NH. The operation and organization of the Board is outlined in the NHPR bylaws.

The Board members are selected for their commitment to the mission and goals of NHPR, and for their expertise in various fields. The Board of Trustees is accountable to NHPR's Diversity Statement. The individual Trustees serve as volunteers in three-year terms, and they meet in formal session six times per fiscal year at the NHPR office, located at 2 Pillsbury Street, Suite 600, Concord, NH. All Board meetings are open to the public. The full calendar for NHPR Board meetings can be found below.

Contact

Board of Trustees

NHPR

2 Pillsbury Street

Concord, NH 03301

Email

Board Meetings

NHPR's full Board of Trustees meets six times per fiscal year and will meet in person or virtually as noted below. To get a meeting link, please contact NHPR. Changes in the schedule are updated here at least 7 days prior to the meeting date. Unless noted below all meetings of the Board are open to the public. Should a meeting or portion of a meeting need to be closed to the public, closure will be noted on this website within 10 days after the meeting closure and will be for the following purposes only:



Matters concerning individual employees;

proprietary information;

litigation and other matters requiring confidential advice of counsel;

commercial or financial information obtained from a person on a privileged or confidential basis; or

the purchase of a property or services, if the premature disclosure of the transaction would compromise the station's business interests.

NHPR's Board of Trustees is scheduled to meet at the following times in FY27; all times are Eastern:

September 23, 2026 1:30 - 4 pm - In Person

November 18, 2026 9:30 am - Noon - Annual & Board Meetings - In Person

January 27, 2027 1:30 - 4 pm - Remote

March 24, 2027 1:30 - 4 pm - In Person

May 26, 2027 1:30 - 4 pm - Remote

June 23, 2027 1:30 - 4 pm - In Person



Committee Meetings

All committee meetings are held remotely. All times are Eastern.

Campaign Committee



July 13, 2026 Noon - 1 pm

October 9, 2026 Noon - 1 pm

January 8, 2027 Noon - 1 pm

April 2, 2027 Noon - 1 pm

Finance Committee



September 1, 2026 8:30 - 9:30 am

October 6, 2026 8:30 - 9:30 am

November 3, 2026 8:30 - 9:30 am

December 1, 2026 8:30 - 9:30 am

January 5, 2027 8:30 - 9:30 am

March 2, 2027 8:30 - 9:30 am

April 6, 2027 8:30 - 9:30 am

May 4, 2027 8:30 - 9:30 am

June 1, 2027 8:30 - 9:30 am

August 2026, as needed - Ad Hoc Finance Committee: Review Preliminary Year-End Results

May 2027, as needed - Special Finance Committee: Budget

August 2027, as needed - Ad Hoc Finance Committee: Review Preliminary Year-End Results

Investment Sub-Committee



August 14, 2026 8:30 - 9:30 am

November 13, 2026 8:30 - 9:30 am

February 12, 2027 8:30 - 9:30 am

May 14, 2027 8:30 - 9:30 am

Nominating & Governance Committee



September 10, 2026 8 - 9:30 am

November 12, 2026 8 - 9:30 am

January 14, 2027 8 - 9:30 am

March 11, 2027 8 - 9:30 am

May 13, 2027 8 - 9:30 am

June 10, 2027 8 - 9:30 am

Planning Committee

