© 2022 New Hampshire Public Radio

Persons with disabilities who need assistance accessing NHPR's FCC public files, please contact us at publicfile@nhpr.org.
WebHeader_Grove.jpg
Support
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Support NHPR in 2022 with your sustaining membership!
Inside NHPR

Online Notice: WSPS(FM) & FM Translators

New Hampshire Public Radio
Published January 4, 2022 at 9:17 AM EST

WSPS(FM) - On December 1, 2021, New Hampshire Public Radio, Inc., licensee WSPS(FM), Bow, New Hampshire, filed an application with the Federal Communications Commission for renewal of license. Members of the public wishing to view this application or obtain information about how to file comments and petitions on the application can visit here.

https://publicfiles.fcc.gov/fm-profile/WSPS/applications-and-related-materials#renewals

WEVO(FM) Translators - On December 1, 2021, New Hampshire Public Radio, Inc., licensee of the following New Hampshire FM Translator stations:

  • W282AB, 104.3, Dover
  • W280DG, 103.9, Portsmouth;
  • W247AO, Plymouth;
  • W243DE, Holderness; and
  • W217BH, Littleton,

all of which rebroadcast WEVO(FM), filed an application with the Federal Communications Commission for renewal of license.
Members of the public wishing to view this application or obtain information about how to file comments and petitions on the application can visit:

https://enterpriseefiling.fcc.gov/dataentry/public/tv/draftCopy.html?displayType=html&appKey=25076ff37d0c2816017d1fb1a83143a3&id=25076ff37d0c2816017d1fb1a83143a3&goBack=N

W289BT - On December 1, 2021, New Hampshire Public Radio, Inc., licensee of W289BT, 105.7, Colebrook, New Hampshire, which rebroadcasts WEVF(FM), filed an application with the Federal Communications Commission for renewal of license. Members of the public wishing to view this application or obtain information about how to file comments and petitions on the application can visit:

https://enterpriseefiling.fcc.gov/dataentry/public/tv/draftCopy.html?displayType=html&appKey=25076ff37d0c2816017d1fbf2eb14430&id=25076ff37d0c2816017d1fbf2eb14430&goBack=N

W212AF - On December 1, 2021, New Hampshire Public Radio, Inc., licensee of W212AF, 90.3, Nashua, New Hampshire, which rebroadcasts WEVS(FM), filed an application with the Federal Communications Commission for renewal of license. Members of the public wishing to view this application or obtain information about how to file comments and petitions on the application can visit:

https://enterpriseefiling.fcc.gov/dataentry/public/tv/draftCopy.html?displayType=html&appKey=25076ff37d0c2816017d1fb9cfad43cd&id=25076ff37d0c2816017d1fb9cfad43cd&goBack=N

Inside NHPR