Online Notice: WSPS(FM) & FM Translators

WSPS(FM) - On December 1, 2021, New Hampshire Public Radio, Inc., licensee WSPS(FM), Bow, New Hampshire, filed an application with the Federal Communications Commission for renewal of license. Members of the public wishing to view this application or obtain information about how to file comments and petitions on the application can visit here.

https://publicfiles.fcc.gov/fm-profile/WSPS/applications-and-related-materials#renewals

WEVO(FM) Translators - On December 1, 2021, New Hampshire Public Radio, Inc., licensee of the following New Hampshire FM Translator stations:



W282AB, 104.3, Dover

W280DG, 103.9, Portsmouth;

W247AO, Plymouth;

W243DE, Holderness; and

W217BH, Littleton,

all of which rebroadcast WEVO(FM), filed an application with the Federal Communications Commission for renewal of license.

Members of the public wishing to view this application or obtain information about how to file comments and petitions on the application can visit:

https://enterpriseefiling.fcc.gov/dataentry/public/tv/draftCopy.html?displayType=html&appKey=25076ff37d0c2816017d1fb1a83143a3&id=25076ff37d0c2816017d1fb1a83143a3&goBack=N

W289BT - On December 1, 2021, New Hampshire Public Radio, Inc., licensee of W289BT, 105.7, Colebrook, New Hampshire, which rebroadcasts WEVF(FM), filed an application with the Federal Communications Commission for renewal of license. Members of the public wishing to view this application or obtain information about how to file comments and petitions on the application can visit:

https://enterpriseefiling.fcc.gov/dataentry/public/tv/draftCopy.html?displayType=html&appKey=25076ff37d0c2816017d1fbf2eb14430&id=25076ff37d0c2816017d1fbf2eb14430&goBack=N

W212AF - On December 1, 2021, New Hampshire Public Radio, Inc., licensee of W212AF, 90.3, Nashua, New Hampshire, which rebroadcasts WEVS(FM), filed an application with the Federal Communications Commission for renewal of license. Members of the public wishing to view this application or obtain information about how to file comments and petitions on the application can visit:

https://enterpriseefiling.fcc.gov/dataentry/public/tv/draftCopy.html?displayType=html&appKey=25076ff37d0c2816017d1fb9cfad43cd&id=25076ff37d0c2816017d1fb9cfad43cd&goBack=N

