Helen Sexton joined NHPR in January of 2025. Upon completing her B.S. in Psychology at UMass Amherst in 2023, she began working in human services and found a passion for ensuring accessibility and efficiency in nonprofit systems. As NHPR's Development Support Specialist, Helen maintains accurate donation records, resolves member inquiries, and performs data hygiene tasks. She spends her free time creating art, gaming, and caring for her three cats.