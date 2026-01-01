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Christi Twaddell

Executive Assistant and Board Liaison
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Christi Twaddell is an accomplished executive operations and administrative leader with more than 20 years of experience supporting senior executives, leading cross-functional initiatives, and driving organizational effectiveness across the private sector, government, and military environments.

Throughout her career, Christi has built a reputation for exceptional executive support, stakeholder engagement, project leadership, and process optimization. Her background includes roles with the New Hampshire Department of Safety, the U.S. Army, the Office of the Director of National Intelligence, and the Defense Intelligence Agency, bringing a unique blend of corporate, public sector, and national security experience. A U.S. Air Force veteran, she holds a Master of Science in Management from Troy University and is certified as a Six Sigma Green Belt. Christi is passionate about leveraging technology, fostering collaboration, and enabling high-performing teams to achieve mission-driven results.

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