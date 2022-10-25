Business and Economy

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The initiative is meant to address a need for more highway construction workers in NH, a problem plaguing the industry across the country.
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The United Way of Greater Nashua and Bangor Savings Bank have created a series of free workshops dedicated to helping Granite Staters manage their finances.
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The U.S. federal debt hit a record $40 trillion this week. The debt has doubled since 2017, and just paying interest on the accumulated debt now costs the government more than $1 trillion a year.
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New Hampshire housing advocates say the legislation will give developers more flexibility and incentives to build affordable units in the state.
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Child care costs and access give young families doubts about the Granite State. Also, could a possible land swap move the new state prison plan forward?
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Young Granite Staters gathered in Concord to get help navigating the childcare system, and share what they think needs to change.
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Despite the increase in available homes, the state's housing inventory is still far from meeting demand, and prices continue to rise.
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A new report finds the state’s share of school funding costs has declined over time, while local taxpayers’ portion has grown.
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Housing has long been the largest source of wealth for middle income families. But many renters cannot afford to buy as housing prices soar, which could fuel a generational divide.
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New Hampshire has one of the highest vacancy rates in the country, but vacant doesn’t mean available to rent or buy.
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NHPR went to one farm to see how people are choosing local produce in the hopes of staying parasite-free.
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The average price of regular unleaded gas in New Hampshire Friday was $4.05 per gallon. A year ago it was $2.99.