Homegrown NH will air each week during Weekend Edition Saturday at 8:35 a.m.
Homegrown NH
Saturdays at 8:35 a.m.
Hosted by Emma Erler
,
Jessica Hunt

Tune in every Saturday morning for Homegrown NH – a new weekly segment, offering quick practical gardening tips —from native plants and pollinators to sustainable yard care. Whether you're an experienced green thumb or just trying to keep a succulent alive, Homegrown NH has something for you.

Listen on your radio, through NHPR’s mobile app, or by asking your smart speaker to play NHPR.

Click here to get our podcast on Apple Podcasts.

