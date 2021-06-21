Jackie Harris

Jackie HarrisMorning Edition Fellow
-
New Hampshire YMCAs are struggling to fill positions in child care services. If the positions aren’t filled, the YMCA may have to reduce their programming, including before and after school care in the fall.
-
Sen. Shaheen says funding included in the infrastructure bill could support reconstruction of New Hampshire bridges, expansion of broadband internet and help to clean PFAS contamination.
-
Simone Biles withdrew from the U.S. team gymnastics final at the Tokyo Olympics today. Portsmouth-based gymnastic coach Tony Retrosi says stress can play a big role in high-level competitions.