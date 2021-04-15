Jason Moon

Jason MoonSenior Reporter/Producer, Narrative News
Before joining NHPR in February of 2015, Jason interned with a variety of public radio organizations including StoryCorps, Transom.org, and WBHM in Birmingham, Alabama. He graduated from Bennington College with a degree in philosophy and sound design.
-
A rare compromise between transparency advocates, police unions, and the state Attorney General may soon mean New Hampshire's secret list of police…
-
The first season of Document, The List, was released on October 26th, and some surprising news followed soon after. Listeners heard that a lawsuit had…
-
In her more than 30 years as a reporter in New Hampshire, Nancy West has earned a reputation: Blunt. Curmudgeonly. Unyielding.At press conferences, West…
-
This post was updated on Aug. 11 with new information from the New Hampshire Attorney General's office.The New Hampshire Republican Party sent mailers out…
-
President Donald Trump’s rally scheduled for Saturday in New Hampshire will take place amid a debate about political events and public health. And it…
-
Gov. Chris Sununu is responding to criticism from some Black, Latino, and immigrant business owners who say the state hasn't done enough to make…
-
Some city councilors in Portsmouth are pushing for a mandatory mask wearing ordinance ahead of President Trump's scheduled rally at the Pease Airport this…
-
Gatherings were held across New Hampshire Friday to read aloud Frederick Douglass' 1852 speech in which he famously asks, "what to the slave is the 4th of…
-
Hospitals in New Hampshire say without more money from the state to offset huge losses from responding to the coronavirus they could be in serious…
-
The New Hampshire Department of Health and Human Services has reached a $120,000 settlement with a former employee over allegations she was retaliated…