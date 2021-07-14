-
This week, a listener asked: Why do District of Columbia laws need congressional approval?
The N.H. Attorney General’s office will not pursue charges against members of a white supremacist group who targeted a state representative from Nashua in an online racist attack.
The New Hampshire Community College system is freezing tuition for the upcoming academic year.On Thursday, the system trustees voted to freeze tuition at…
New Hampshire's unemployment rate for June remained at 2.9%, unchanged from May and much improved from 10.3% a year ago during the coronavirus…
Gov. Chris Sununu has signed a bill establishing a broadband matching grant initiative and fund for New Hampshire.Get more N.H. political coverage…
Tim Baxter, a Republican and first-term member of the New Hampshire House, has announced he's running for the 1st Congressional District in 2022.Get…
New Hampshire state law is being updated to better account for absentee voting by inmates who are awaiting trial or serving time for misdemeanors.Sign up…
U.S. Rep. Annie Kuster of New Hampshire has introduced a bill to reauthorize federal grants for the National Sexual Assault Hotline.Kuster, a Democrat,…
A bill to move up the date of New Hampshire's state primary elections is headed to the desk of Gov. Chris Sununu, where its fate is uncertain.Get the top…
As states from California to Maine consider drastic changes to youth detention centers, New Hampshire is grappling with its own facility that has been…