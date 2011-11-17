To register for NHPR events, click here to head to our Eventbrite page.
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Join host Kate McNally for a special afternoon of music, food, and community at The Folk Show Potluck Dinner on Saturday, Nov. 21 in Norwich, Vermont
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This October, NPR’s 1A is taking the show on the road to Concord, New Hampshire!
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Ahead of the 2026 Midterm Elections, NHPR is hosting a series of forums across NH for the governor, U.S. Senate and Congressional Districts 1 and 2 races.
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Who will have access to fact-based news and quality programming in New Hampshire 10 or 20 years from now? How will lives be changed because people chose to care today?
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Join NHPR and Jeremy Hobson for a live recording of The Middle, where audience members help shape a national conversation about the issues and choices facing voters ahead of November's midterm elections.
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Join NHPR for our first ever Pride party on Saturday, June 27 from 6 p.m. - 8 p.m.
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On Fri., May 8, NHPR hosted the 4th annual By Degrees Climate Summit. Community resilience was the theme of the day with a focus on water quality and environmental pollutants, and the ways communities are creating change through policy, science, storytelling and collective action.
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Experience All the President’s Men with Civics 101 at The Colonial Theatre, and stay for the conversationCivics 101 is heading to The Colonial Theatre in Bethlehem for a special afternoon of film and conversation on Sunday, June 7. Purchase your tickets here.
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The Seacoast LitFest returns to Portsmouth Thursday, June 11 through Sunday, June 14, 2026.
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From local meetings to major public events, smartphones and social media have turned everyday people into real-time witnesses to history. That shift is changing journalism, accountability, and how communities understand what’s happening around them.