New Hampshire Public Radio, with dedicated support from community members and businesses is proud to make classical music available in the Granite State.

ClassicalNH can now be heard in the Capitol Region at its new broadcast signal of 90.5 FM. ClassicalNH remains available everywhere via livestream and mobile app.

In 2021, CNH will be expanding its broadcast reach into the Southern Tier, Monadnock Region, and Upper Valley! Check back for more details.