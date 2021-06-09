ClassicalNH
New Hampshire Public Radio, with dedicated support from community members and businesses is proud to make classical music available in the Granite State.
ClassicalNH can now be heard in the Capitol Region at its new broadcast signal of 90.5 FM. ClassicalNH remains available everywhere via livestream and mobile app.
In 2021, CNH will be expanding its broadcast reach into the Southern Tier, Monadnock Region, and Upper Valley! Check back for more details.
-
New Hampshire Public Radio’s classical music service ClassicalNH on 90.5 FM will bring opera performances from some of the world’s leading companies to…
-
Below is the 2020-21 Toll Brothers-Metropolitan Opera International Radio Network broadcast schedule. All broadcasts begin at 1:00pm and are available on…
-
Below is the 2018-19 schedule for the Metropolitan Opera radio broadcasts. All start times are 1:00 pm unless otherwise noted.Schedule is subject to…
-
BSO Live Summer SeriesThis summer, the Boston Symphony Orchestra will be broadcasting performances recorded live in previous years at Tanglewood and Boston Symphony Hall. Full…
-
This year, the WFMT Radio Network Opera Series features great performances by the Lyric Opera of Chicago, LA Opera, San Francisco Opera, OperaDelaware,…
-
The 2018 Carnegie Hall Live series will air on ClassicalNH Fridays from 8-10pm for 13 weeks.Friday June 1, 2018CARNEGIE HALL'S OPENING NIGHT GALAThe…
-
Live broadcasts of the 2017-18 Metropolitan Opera Radio Network season begin on Saturday, December 2, 2017 and run through Saturday, May 5, 2018.All…
-
Carnegie Hall Live is a special series presented by WFMT and running Fridays at 8 pm on ClassicalNH June 30 through September 22. These performances were…
-
June 27, 2017CONDUCTOR: Gustavo DudamelYefim Bronfman, pianoSt. Lawrence String QuartetBEETHOVEN Coriolan OvertureJohn ADAMS Absolute Jest (L.A.…
-
Performances by the Boston Symphony Orchestra live from Tanglewood will air Sundays at 2:30 pm on WCNH 91.5 and WEVO 89.1 HD2 starting July 9th and…