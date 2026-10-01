New Hampshire Public Radio, with dedicated support from community members and businesses, is proud to make classical music available in the Granite State.

How to listen to Classical New Hampshire

Classical NH can be heard in the Capitol Region at 90.5 FM and in Nashua at 90.3 FM.

You can also hear Classical NH on your HD radio by switching to the HD2 channel on the following stations:



89.1 WEVO in Concord | Manchester

88.3 WEVS in Nashua

90.7 WEVN in Keene

91.3 WEVH in Hanover

107.1 WEVC in Gorham

Classical NH remains available everywhere via the live stream on NHPR.org and on the NHPR mobile app. You can also ask your smart speaker to stream or play Classical New Hampshire.

What's Playing Now on Classical New Hampshire

How to listen to Classical New Hampshire online

You can toggle between NHPR and Classical NH right from nhpr.org! Simply click on the “All Streams” link found in the player at the top of the website.

Classical New Hampshire Playlist