New Hampshire Public Radio, with dedicated support from community members and businesses, is proud to make classical music available in the Granite State.
How to listen to Classical New Hampshire
Classical NH can be heard in the Capitol Region at 90.5 FM and in Nashua at 90.3 FM.
You can also hear Classical NH on your HD radio by switching to the HD2 channel on the following stations:
- 89.1 WEVO in Concord | Manchester
- 88.3 WEVS in Nashua
- 90.7 WEVN in Keene
- 91.3 WEVH in Hanover
- 107.1 WEVC in Gorham
Classical NH remains available everywhere via the live stream on NHPR.org and on the NHPR mobile app. You can also ask your smart speaker to stream or play Classical New Hampshire.
What's Playing Now on Classical New Hampshire
How to listen to Classical New Hampshire online
You can toggle between NHPR and Classical NH right from nhpr.org! Simply click on the “All Streams” link found in the player at the top of the website.
Classical New Hampshire Playlist
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Classical New Hampshire is pleased to announce a new partnership with Upper Valley Baroque, brought to life alongside Managing Director Mary Gerbi and Co-Founder Jo Shute.
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The 2026 Proms season begins Tuesday, August 11 on Classical New Hampshire.
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Join renowned pianist and host Emanuel Ax for Classical Music Happy Hour — a new show full of music, merriment and conversation.
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Pride Month is a wonderful time to celebrate our unique identities and to reflect on how pride and authenticity show up in our lives.
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The Atlanta Symphony Orchestra and Chamber Chorus join with the Ebenezer Baptist Church Chorus and Band for an evening of reflection and celebration.
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In this hour-long special from WQXR and WNYC, host Terrance McKnight interweaves musical examples with Dr. King's own speeches and sermons to illustrate the powerful place that music held in his work--and examines how the musical community responded to and participated in Dr. King's cause.
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Classical New Hampshire is thrilled to announce some new programs that will ignite your passion for classical music like never before!
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Discover the breathtaking beauty of pre-digital classical music recordings.
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Carnegie Hall Live is a thirteen week series that features some of the world’s greatest performers and ensembles in a wide range of styles, from early music to solo recitals to orchestral performances.
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Sunday Baroque is a weekly radio showcase of music written in the baroque era and the years leading up to it.
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