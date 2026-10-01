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Classical New Hampshire

New Hampshire Public Radio, with dedicated support from community members and businesses, is proud to make classical music available in the Granite State.

How to listen to Classical New Hampshire
Classical NH can be heard in the Capitol Region at 90.5 FM and in Nashua at 90.3 FM.

Classical New Hampshire Logo

You can also hear Classical NH on your HD radio by switching to the HD2 channel on the following stations:

  • 89.1 WEVO in Concord | Manchester
  • 88.3 WEVS in Nashua
  • 90.7 WEVN in Keene
  • 91.3 WEVH in Hanover
  • 107.1 WEVC in Gorham

Classical NH remains available everywhere via the live stream on NHPR.org and on the NHPR mobile app. You can also ask your smart speaker to stream or play Classical New Hampshire.

What's Playing Now on Classical New Hampshire

How to listen to Classical New Hampshire online
You can toggle between NHPR and Classical NH right from nhpr.org! Simply click on the “All Streams” link found in the player at the top of the website.

Classical New Hampshire Playlist

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