Committed to the work of non-profits, Christine Louis has spent her career as a development professional, ensuring academic and other non-profit institutions have the resources they need. Christine began her career at her alma mater, Holderness School, leading its annual giving program and later returned to direct the Advancement Office as its Director of Development. Christine has led fundraising efforts for the Greater Worcester Community Foundation, Currier Museum of Art, Tilton School, and most recently for the College of Engineering and Physical Sciences at the University of New Hampshire. Through the important work of development, her expertise and vision are visible across our state and the New England region.