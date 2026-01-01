Wild at Home

A nature series for curious kids and young-at-heart adventurers from NHPR and the Harris Center for Conservation Education.
Join naturalists Karen Rent and Susie Spikol as they uncover the everyday outdoor magic waiting right in your backyard.
"The natural world is full of wild, untamed stories just waiting to be noticed,” said Susie Spikol, Community Programs Director for the Harris Center. “We just need to take a moment to stop, listen, and pay attention."
Tune in to NHPR during Weekend Edition Sunday at 9:35 a.m. every other week. Stream episodes anytime at NHPR.org, listen on the NHPR app, or subscribe wherever you get your podcasts on Apple | Spotify | Amazon .
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