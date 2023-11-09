Check This Out
From New Hampshire Public Radio and the Howe Library in Hanover, New Hampshire, Check This Out is a new 7-part literary series where host Rachel Barenbaum dives deeply into the works of emerging and diverse authors. This limited series airs Sundays at 3 p.m. from Nov. 12 through Dec. 24 on NHPR and NHPR.org.
You make NHPR possible.
NHPR is nonprofit and independent. We rely on readers like you to support the local, national, and international coverage on this website. Your support makes this news available to everyone.
Give today. A monthly donation of $5 makes a real difference.