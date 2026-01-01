Go beyond the bestsellers to find a new book to read with Rachel Barenbaum, host of NHPR's Check This Out, now in its seventh season.

Check This Out from NHPR Books airs Saturdays at 3:00 p.m. through January 23, 2027, on NHPR and NHPR.org, or subscribe on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, or wherever you find podcasts.

Barenbaum sits down with the boldest new voices in fiction to discuss the authors’ work and the wild, winding journeys they took to get their stories published.

Don't miss the "Book Biz," segment where Barenbaum unpacks the trends shaking up the publishing world.

This season you’ll hear from the New York Times literary critic, as well as discussions on how AI is disrupting publishing, and why an aspiring writer should never pay for an agent to read their work.

Here's what's coming up:

Everything Was Beautiful and Nothing Hurt – Ben Reeves – Nov. 21

A story about life, narrated by Death, a gentle and patient man named Travis, living in a grey town. When he gets to know a young midwife and her daughter who live across the hall, Travis starts to question the role of death in the world.

Book Biz: Vanessa Lillie, author of “The Bone Thief,” with a preview of the hottest new titles by indigenous authors.

Crocodilopolis – John Manuel Arias – Nov. 28

A lush, ambitious take on Cain and Abel intertwined with the rich history of Costa Rica, that reads like “One Hundred Years of Solitude” meets “Succession.” With lots of crocodiles.

Every Version of You – Natalie Messier – Dec. 5

Part love story, part magical realism: Joey Vasquez dies and gets an irresistible offer—start over at 18, armed with everything she knows. What would you do differently?

Book Biz: Sarah Wendell, founder of Smart Podcast, Trashy Books, on romance novels, the way the genre is changing, and the brilliant and interesting people who read, write, and produce it.

Holiday Recommendations Show – Dec. 12

A special hour-long episode where we talk about new books, as well as recommendations and favorites from authors, previous guests of the show, and booksellers.

Guests include Abby Jimenez. The beloved romance author will discuss writing novels and winning baking competitions. Her latest is “A Married Little Christmas,” three Christmas-themed novellas.

May We Feed the King – Rebecca Perry – December 19

A curator spends her days meticulously dressing a 750-year-old palace, making it look as though the inhabitants just stepped away, and becomes increasingly absorbed in researching the forgotten king. Shortlisted for the Booker Prize.

Book Biz: Miwa Messer heads the team in charge of author events and social media content for Barnes & Noble; she's known for championing emerging literary talent and changing how readers discover new books.

The Nightingales – Emil Wilson – Jan. 2

Based on a true story, this illustrated graphic novel is about a life-changing friendship between a seventeen-year-old girl and the dying stranger who moves into her family’s home.

Wisdom Corner – David Heska Wanbli Weiden – Jan. 9

Virgil Wounded Horse is desperately trying to leave behind his past as a hired vigilante on the Rosebud Indian Reservation, but when a legendary figure from the reservation is murdered, he’s forced to return to the job.

Book Biz: Dominique Raccah launched Sourcebooks from a spare bedroom in 1987; it’s now the fifth-largest trade book publisher in the US.

Fallow – Sarah Anderson – Jan. 16

A dystopian corporate satire following a struggling call center worker who becomes an in-house corporate surrogate for a mysterious enterprise known as The Company.

Broken Rival – Tessa Bailey – Jan. 23

Tessa Bailey, one of the OG romance authors, breaks new ground with dystopian time-travel in her new novel, “Broken Rival."

Odessa – Gabrielle Sher - Jan. 30

Set in 1905 in the Russian Empire during the height of anti-Jewish pogroms, this debut novel is a suspenseful blend of historical fiction and dark folklore.

Check This Out is made possible by Sourcebooks, an independent, women-led publisher built on the belief that books change lives. It is also sponsored by C&S Wholesale Grocers family of companies, the Jack and Dorothy Byrne Foundation, and by

Totally Booked with Zibby, the award-winning daily author interview podcast.

Subscribe to the NHPR Books podcast: Apple | Spotify

