A year in New Hampshire news: The top stories of 2021

The year began with the rollout of COVID-19 vaccinations and renewed hopes for an end to the pandemic. It’s ending with some of the highest coronavirus numbers since the virus' first patient in New Hampshire was identified in March of 2020.

Patience. Frustration. Resiliency. Perseverance.

So long, 2021.

NHPR provided comprehensive coverage of the pandemic while the newsroom invested in reporting on climate , education , housing, politics , and the natural world with the Outside/In podcast.

And, in a renewed commitment to reach audiences previously underserved by NHPR, we expanded ‘Que Hay de Nuevo, New Hampshire?’, our Spanish language news initiative.

Document , NHPR’s narrative reporting podcast team, released two new seasons: Supervision and Death Resulting . The Civics 101 podcast continued its popular “Ask Civics” series.

And, in an end of an era, Laura Knoy announced she was moving on as host of NHPR’s The Exchange. The daily call-in program ended production in June, after 25 years on the air.

And we got a new website (you're actually on it right now) to make it easier for you to read and interact with our coverage, wherever you are.

2021, it’s been quite a ride.

Scroll down to read some of the most-popular and most-engaged stories at NHPR in 2021.

Do you have a favorite that didn’t make the list? Email us at voices@nhpr.org .

JANUARY



Dan Tuohy / NHPR New Hampshire's famously large House of Representatives met in February at the Bedford Sportsplex.

FEBRUARY



Dan Tuohy / NHPR The state vaccinated several thousand people at the New Hampshire Motor Speedway in Loudon on March 6, 2021.

MARCH

Sarah Gibson / NHPR Dolon Dutta, a teacher in Dover, receives a COVID-19 vaccine dose March 12, 2021.

APRIL



Gaby Lozada / NHPR Several rallies were held around New Hampshire for racial and social justice, including an anti-racism event at Greeley Park in Nashua, N.H.

MAY



Gaby Lozada / NHPR N.H. health officials expanded COVID-19 vaccine access at a variety of events, like this one at La Fama, barbershop in Nashua.

JUNE



Alli Fam / NHPR Help wanted: Many N.H. businesses had hiring signs posted in 2021, which sometimes resulted in hours of operation being adjusted, like this Gorham shop.

JULY

Dan Tuohy / NHPR Shop window of Bull Moose in Portsmouth, N.H.

AUGUST



Peter Biello / NHPR Manny Ramirez, artist-in-resident at Positive Street Art in Nashua. For the latest installment of “The Show Goes On," All Things Considered host Peter Biello explores the colorful streetscape of Nashua.

SEPTEMBER



Alli Fam / NHPR State police removed anti-vaccine protesters from a N.H. Executive Council meeting in October.

OCTOBER



Alli Fam / NHPR When health officials opened up COVID-19 vaccines for children under 12, 9-year-old Elizabeth Rollo of Hopkinton, N.H., lined up with her mother to get a first doze of the Pfizer vaccine Nov. 8, 2021.

NOVEMBER



Todd Bookman / NHPR NHPR's Todd Bookman was invited inside Catholic Medical Center in Manchester, N.H., to observe how one of the state's hospitals is dealing with the winter surge in COVID-19.

DECEMBER

