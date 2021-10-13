N.H. Executive Council rejects $27 million in federal contracts related to COVID vaccination efforts

The contracts that sparked disruptive protests that shut down an executive council meeting two weeks ago were voted down at today’s Executive Council meeting.

Get NHPR's reporting about politics, the pandemic, and other top stories in your inbox — sign up for our newsletter today.

The scope of the two contracts included $27 million in federal funding that would have created 13 state health department positions for immunization work. The positions included vaccine outreach, assistance for health care providers navigating the logistics of vaccines and support for data entry on the state’s immunization information system.

Councilor Cinde Warmington, a Democrat, was the only councilor to vote in favor of the funding.

The vote followed a period of intense questioning of Department of Health and Human Services Commissioner Lori Shibenette, an angry back and forth between Gov. Chris Sununu and several councilors and a long statement from Councilor Janet Stevens hailing the importance of vaccine equity and combating disinformation, meant to preface her “no” vote.

Gov. Chris Sununu said the “vote showed a reckless disregard for the lives we are losing while they turn away the tools our state needs to fight and win this battle against COVID,” in a statement issued after the vote.

Wednesday’s meeting took place at the state Police Standards and Training Council in Concord, a location officials chose in the wake of protests that required the meeting to be postponed. Officials said it was secure and large enough to accommodate members of the public, press and officials.

About 170 protestors filled the public section of the room.

They made their opinions known early on in the meeting when federal funding for case management for refugees 60 years and older was discussed. Some protestors shouted they did not want refugees in New Hampshire.

As disturbances continued, state troopers did not hesitate to make arrests and escort loud and unruly protestors out of the meeting.