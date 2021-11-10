© 2021 New Hampshire Public Radio

NH News
Visibles: Stories From Our Community

Visibles: Renata Olze survived a surgery gone wrong. She says being alive is a miracle.

New Hampshire Public Radio | By Gabriela Lozada, Report for America Corps Member
Published November 10, 2021 at 10:23 AM EST
Renata Olze is 45. She was committed to helping people in the immigrant community and owned a spa in Nashua until 2020, when she went through depression. Weight gain was one of the side effects of the medication she took, and she decided to go to her native Brazil to find a solution.

“Before all that, I had a wonderful life. I did everything, so many things all the time. Now, I can’t do that anymore. I feel disabled,” Renata said.

Listen to this story in Spanish here.

“I’m not going to say that I’m sad because I am happy that I’m alive. I’m here. Because for someone to survive sepsis, it’s a miracle.”

Gabriela Lozada, Report for America Corps Member
Gabriela Lozada is a Report for America corps member. Her focus is on Latinx community with original reporting done in Spanish for ¿Qué hay de Nuevo NH?.
