Visibles: Renata Olze survived a surgery gone wrong. She says being alive is a miracle.

Renata Olze is 45. She was committed to helping people in the immigrant community and owned a spa in Nashua until 2020, when she went through depression. Weight gain was one of the side effects of the medication she took, and she decided to go to her native Brazil to find a solution.

“Before all that, I had a wonderful life. I did everything, so many things all the time. Now, I can’t do that anymore. I feel disabled,” Renata said.

“I’m not going to say that I’m sad because I am happy that I’m alive. I’m here. Because for someone to survive sepsis, it’s a miracle.”

