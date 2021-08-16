For Some Granite Staters, Booster Shots Are Here

For the past week, 54-year-old Mindy Gibson of Rochester has felt stuck in a catch-22.

Gibson has an auto-immune disease and long-term pain, all the result of a leg injury and infection.

Her doctor just recommended a new medication that might help her, but her immune system would be even further compromised. Gibson weighed mitigating her pain against the risk of contracting and falling ill from COVID-19. She decided to wait to start the medication, but she won’t wait to get a booster dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.

As soon as the CDC approved third shots for certain immunocompromised people Friday, Gibson called her doctor. Although the shot won’t solve her problem, she’s grateful for any bump in immunity, with the delta variant becoming an increased share of cases in New Hampshire.

Kate Beanlands of Allenstown has also been talking to her doctor about getting a third dose. While it's unclear exactly how much more immunity it will give her as an immunocompromised person, she thinks more protection is better.

Health officials estimate that around 3 percent of the country’s population is now eligible for a third shot of the vaccine. The new authorization does not apply to people who received the one-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine, because there is not enough data to support additional doses yet.

While the CDC recommends people consult their health care provider on whether a third shot is the right decision, a prescription or doctor's note is not required to access the additional dose.

The CDC recommends the third dose for those who are moderately or severely immunocompromised, including people who have been receiving active cancer treatment or who are taking immunosuppressant drugs.

Many N.H. locations are offering the booster shot to immunocompromised residents, including pharmacies and hospitals.

A spokesperson for the state says the state can connect residents with their regional public health network, home care agency or visiting nurses association to schedule an at-home vaccination.

New Hampshire’s COVID-19 support line can be reached by calling 2-1-1 and choosing prompt 1.

