State set to provide free at-home COVID tests

Free at-home COVID-19 tests are now available in New Hampshire.

The state is planning to distribute up to one million tests starting on November 29.

The tests, limited to one per household member, will be available through the state’s COVID website.

They are being provided by the National Institutes of Health and will be delivered by Amazon.

New Hampshire is the first state to join the new program.

The state’s fresh effort at boosting access to COVID testing comes as cases are rising and hospitalizations are at all-time highs in the pandemic.

Over-the-counter tests aren’t available at every pharmacy. Health officials hope this initiative will allow for more testing in rural and underserved areas.

The state isn’t planning to track the results of individual tests but is asking people who test positive to report results to their health care providers.