NH News

Gov. Chris Sununu announces fourth bid for governor's office

New Hampshire Public Radio | By NHPR Staff
Published November 9, 2021 at 9:57 AM EST
Josh Rogers
Sununu gave a press conference at

Gov. Chris Sununu said he will run for a fourth term as New Hampshire's governor.

"We're kind of that diamond in the rough up here in the Northeast," Sununu said, referencing a "Live Free Or Die" approach in Concord.

Sununu defied expectations that he would run for Senate against incumbent Democrat Maggie Hassan.

"There's a lot of other really good candidates out there who could win," Sununu said, addressing the Senate race.

This story will be updated.

NH NewsChris Sununu
