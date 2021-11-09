Gov. Chris Sununu announces fourth bid for governor's office

Gov. Chris Sununu said he will run for a fourth term as New Hampshire's governor.

"We're kind of that diamond in the rough up here in the Northeast," Sununu said, referencing a "Live Free Or Die" approach in Concord.

Sununu defied expectations that he would run for Senate against incumbent Democrat Maggie Hassan.

"There's a lot of other really good candidates out there who could win," Sununu said, addressing the Senate race.

This story will be updated.

