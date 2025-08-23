New Hampshire's loon population sees incremental gains

Loon numbers are up slightly compared to last year, with 360 pairs on lakes across New Hampshire.

Two hundred fifty four loon chicks hatched this year and of those, 197 are still alive at this point of the summer.

Harry Vogel, senior biologist at the committee, said that while a lot of gains have been made, challenges still persist. Shoreline development and recreational use of lakes are two of the biggest threats.

Vogel says the gains that have been made can be largely attributed to the committee's work.

“More than 70% of the chicks hatched in New Hampshire this year hatched with a little bit of management help from the Loon Preservation Committee,” he said. “And that really makes loons one of, if not the most intensively managed of any wildlife species in New Hampshire.”

This can look like things like building nesting rafts, posting proper signage to protect loons or working with local dam operators to maintain stable water levels during loons' critical nesting period.

Loons are territorial animals, so each of the 360 pairs occupy a certain section of lake they defend from other loons.

Lake Winnipesaukee has around 35 nesting pairs and Squam Lake has 15.

“But the lakes that tend to be the best lakes for loons in New Hampshire are these small, single territory lakes where the loons defend that entire lake as their territory,” Vogel said.

There was only one loon death from lead poisoning. Vogel says it was once the leading mortality cause for loons, and this is proof the committee’s lead tackle buyback program is working.

Two loons died from avian malaria this year, which Vogel linked to climate change.

“This is a warm weather, if not a tropical disease, that is now here in New Hampshire as our climate has warmed and it's killing our loons,” he said.