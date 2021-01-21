 Court Upholds N.H. Lottery's Online Ticket Sales, Rejects Federal Challenge | New Hampshire Public Radio

Court Upholds N.H. Lottery's Online Ticket Sales, Rejects Federal Challenge

By 1 hour ago

The U.S. Court of Appeals for the First Circuit is upholding a lower court ruling that the New Hampshire Lottery Commission can continue to sell lottery tickets online, despite a challenge by the Trump Administration.

The case centers on an opinion released by the Department of Justice in 2018 that found online lottery ticket sales violated the Wire Act, which was signed into law in 1961. The Office of Legal Counsel’s decision was a reversal of its own 2011 memo that cleared the way for online lottery sales.

New Hampshire, which launched online lottery sales based on the 2011 guidelines, filed a legal challenge to the federal government in federal court. NeoPollard Interactive, which the N.H. Lottery Commission contracts to provide online lottery gaming, also joined the suit.

The First Circuit’s opinion, released Wednesday, agreed with a federal district court judge that “the Wire Act's prohibitions are limited to bets or wagers on sporting events or contests,” and don’t apply to games of chance. 

It isn’t clear if the Justice Department under the new Biden Administration will appeal the decision to the U.S. Supreme Court.

Lawyers for the state argued that if the courts upheld the federal government's new interpretation of the Wire Act, it could throw popular games such as MegaMillions and PowerBall into question, as those lottery games rely on cross-border communications between states. 

New Hampshire’s iLottery platform is expected to generate approximately $6-8 million in profits this fiscal year.

Tags: 
NH Lottery
lottery commission
justice department
Courts

Related Content

New Hampshire Scores $4.6 Million From Sports Betting

By Nov 10, 2020
Courtesy of Draftkings

Sports gambling has netted the state $4.6 million in tax revenues since launching last December.

N.H. Lottery Commission officials say that revenue figure would likely be higher if the pandemic hadn’t forced the cancellation of professional and collegiate sports games, and shortened some seasons.

13 Companies Are Vying For N.H. Sports Betting Contract

By Sep 23, 2019
Baishampayan Ghose via Wikimedia Commons

The Lottery Commission is sifting through more than a dozen bids from vendors looking to manage sports gambling in New Hampshire.

State officials announced Monday that it received 13 responses to its request for proposal to oversee both online and in-person sports wagering.

The legislature approved sports gambling earlier this year, greenlighting up to 10 physical locations around the state. Similar to the rollout of Keno, municipalities will need to get approval of local voters before any facilities can start taking bets. 

Justice Department to Fight Online Gambling Ruling That Was a 'Win' for N.H. Lottery

By Aug 20, 2019
NHLottery.com

The Justice Department is planning to challenge a federal judge's ruling that a law prohibiting interstate wagering applies only to sports gambling, renewing the dispute over whether it's illegal to states like New Hampshire to sell lottery tickets online.

The department filed notice Friday with the 1st Circuit Court of Appeals in Boston.