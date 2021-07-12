© 2021 New Hampshire Public Radio

Persons with disabilities who need assistance accessing NHPR's FCC public files, please contact us at publicfile@nhpr.org.
WebHeader_Grove.jpg
Support
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Support NHPR with your monthly gift and become a sustaining member today!
NH News

Surf’s Up! N.H.’s First Whitewater Park Begins Construction In Franklin

New Hampshire Public Radio | By Samantha Coetzee
Published July 12, 2021 at 5:07 PM EDT
1 of 3
Samantha Coetzee, NHPR
2 of 3
Samantha Coetzee, NHPR
3 of 3
Supporters of the whitewater park kicking off construction.
Samantha Coetzee, NHPR
big trestle bridge
Credit Samantha Coetzee, NHPR
/
The Trestle Bridge at Mill City Park.

Get your kayaks ready because construction has started on New England’s first whitewater park at Mill City Park in Franklin. 

Get NHPR's reporting about politics, the pandemic, and other top stories in your inbox — sign up for our newsletter (it's free!) today.

Marty Parichand, executive director of Mill City Park, says forging a connection with the community is a big part of the efforts of the park.

“I’m very excited to surf until my arms fall off,” Parichand says. “But the intangible aspects, the growth that we’re seeing, the benefits to our community, and certainly the relationships that I’ve been able to form... are more important.”

After six years of planning, organizers and Franklin residents came out to support the groundbreaking in downtown. Using kayak paddles as shovels, directors and contributors to the park dug the first holes for what will be its amphitheater. Democratic Rep. Annie Kuster joined the event after pushing for funding to support the park.

When completed, the park will consist of 13 acres, 21 adjacent conservation acres and three whitewater features on the Winnipesaukee river according to the master plan

Jonah Bussgang, a kayaker in Franklin, is looking forward to how the recreation industry could revitalize the area. 

“To finally have the city recognize the river as a way to bring everyone together and a way to bring back downtown is something really exciting,” Bussgang says.

According to Scott Crowder, director at the Office of Outdoor Recreation Development, the whitewater park will contribute to the 3.2 percent of New Hampshire’s GDP from outdoor recreation.

There’s no set opening date for the park, but other features being built include a climbing wall, mountain biking trails, a community garden and more.

Tags

NH NewsRecreationFranklin Falls
Samantha Coetzee
Samantha Coetzee joined the NHPR team in 2020 as a weekend Board Operator and is now NHPR’s News Intern. A senior journalism major at the University of New Hampshire and New Hampshire native, Samantha is also the General Manager of WUNH, UNH’s student-run radio station.
See stories by Samantha Coetzee
Related Content