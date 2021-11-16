In N.H., Biden calls infrastructure law 'blue-collar blueprint to rebuild America'

President Biden visited Woodstock, N.H., Tuesday, just a day after signing a $1.2 trillion bipartisan infrastructure bill.

Biden stood in front of a bridge over the Pemigewasset River, which has been on New Hampshire’s “red list” of bridges in poor condition since 2013.

He spoke about the impact the federal infrastructure funds could have for broadband access, clean water, climate resilience, and bridges in the Granite State.

“What does it mean if a school bus, or water treatment trucks, or logging trucks can’t cross," Biden asked. "It means jobs, it means time, it means energy.”

The New Hampshire Department of Transportation anticipates the state will receive $225 million dollars through the act specifically for bridge infrastructure, among other transportation funds.

In his remarks, Biden praised New Hampshire’s congressional delegation, saying they pushed for funding high-speed internet, protecting New Hampshire’s coastline from sea-level rise, and ensuring provisions for safe water.

Snow fell as the President spoke. Protesters could be heard shouting from down the road throughout his speech.

Biden was also greeted by protesters en route to Woodstock, including by at least one sign with a Confederate flag on it, according to press pool reporting.

